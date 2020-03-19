All 178 Save-On-Foods stores in Canada are limiting their hours of operation as of Thursday, but are offering special shopping hours from 7:00 am to 8:00 am for seniors, people with disabilities and the most vulnerable members of the community.

“It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need,” said Darrell Jones, President of Save-On-Foods. “As always, Save-On-Foods will continue to work hard to safeguard the health of our team members, our customers and our communities. We have never seen times as turbulent and as uncertain as these and we are so proud of the great work our teams are doing.”

The stores will open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm every day but open one hour earlier at 7:00 am for those that need to shop in a, “less hectic environment and allow for social distancing,” as recommended by health officials.

Save-On-Foods said they are also encouraging customers who can shop in-store to do so, and leaving the online shopping services to those that can’t get to the store, including those that are in self-isolation, as well as seniors and people with disabilities.

“Limiting operating hours will give the teams at Save-On-Foods additional time to clean and sanitize, restock the shelves and better serve their customers, and also gives the front-line grocery store workers a much-needed chance to recharge during these unprecedented times.”

The following measures are being taken by Save-On-Foods:

Stores The company is amplifying its already high standards on food safety, sanitation and cleanliness Stores are increasing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including hand-washing and disinfecting high-touch surfaces Encouraging social distancing in all stores Senior shopping hour and limited store hours

Inventory Not experiencing a widespread shortage of food but working around the clock to address supply chain challenges the company is facing in getting goods to stores Enforcing limits on high-demand items The company will not be raising prices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Team members In accordance with public health directives, the company has directed team members who are ill or who have potentially been exposed to self-isolate Working with team members on a case-by-case basis to minimize any interruption in pay The company is committed to minimizing interruption in pay for team members who are required to self-isolate for 14 days

Online shopping The company has increased their fleet of delivery vans to keep up with the demand on its online shopping business Customers who can shop in store are encouraged to do so in order to leave the delivery option available for those who aren’t able to get to the store, including seniors, people with disabilities, and those with the novel Coronavirus



Real Canadian Superstore implemented similar measures as of March 17, 2020, and is offering the exact same operating hours as Save-On-Foods in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada: