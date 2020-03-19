The College of the Rockies will remain open but with some restrictions to its operations as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak to better protect staff and students.

The College said that it will only allow access to students and staff only for the time being, with signage placed at every entrance. It added that its cafeteria will also be limited to students and staff only, with seating arrangments made for appropriate social distancing.

According to the College, most classes will shift away from a classroom setting into an alternate delivery with information to be given to students by instructors. Face-to-face exams have also been called off, with plans on alternate final assessments to be decided.

More hands-on programs, such as trades, will continue to be delivered in person, as the College said that its small class sizes will allow students to maintain a one to two-meter distance from one another.

The library at the Cranbrook campus will be closed until further notice as of Friday, with online access to its resources to stay active for students. The College said that the Bookstore will also close, but orders can still be made over the phone.

Gym access within the College will be restricted to academic uses only, and its weight room will be closed.

The College said that the Cranbrook campus residence will remain open, with regular updates given to those living on campus.

The College of the Rockies is asking that students and staff use good hygiene and to stay at home if they feel ill.