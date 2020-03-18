Cranbrook RCMP is limiting its front counter services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but remain fully operational within the City and the surrounding community.

“All front counter services including but not limited to; Civil Fingerprinting Services, Criminal Record or Police Information checks and found property will not be conducted until further notice,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron, Cranbrook RCMP. “If you urgently need a Criminal Record or Police Information Check please contact our front counter at 250-489-3471 and they may be able to assist.”

Forgeron says they are making the changes in order to protect the public, their volunteers and their employees.

“If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, do not come to the detachment for any police services.”

Forgeron clarified that changes are preventative measures and do not impact 9-1-1 service calls or call to their non-emergency line, with both services continuing to be offered around the clock.

“Our priority continues to be community safety and security and we are taking these measures to help ensure our core policing duties will not be impacted.”

While the public can report crime over the phone, or by visiting the police station, Cranbrook RCMP is reminding the public to also utilize their Online Crime Reporting Tool, either through their website or on the City of Cranbrook website, under the “Residents” tab.

More: Online Crime Reporting Tool (Cranbrook RCMP)

The Online Crime Reporting Tool can be accessed using a computer, smartphone, or tablet, but there are criteria on what would constitute using the tool over calling 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line.