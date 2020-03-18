Interior Health is coordinating with the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) and the B.C. Ministry of Health on their ongoing response to COVID-19, including the impact to scheduled surgeries which have now been temporarily cancelled.

Direction from the Ministry of Health on Monday mandated that non-urgent scheduled surgeries be immediately postponed to help increase health care capacity.

“It is important to note that urgent and emergency procedures will not be impacted,” said Interior Health. “Patients with scheduled surgeries will be contacted by an IH booking clerk. In addition, for gastrointestinal and endoscopy procedures, patients may be contacted by their surgeon’s office.”

Interior Health said all patients should wait to be contacted directly about their procedure.

Some other surgeries will not be impacted, like those related to cancer or scheduled C-sections, and patients will be contacted to confirm a date and time.

“IH recognizes the significant impact of postponing surgeries. However, this is a necessary step to ensure we have enough hospital capacity for those affected by COVID-19, should we see a rapid increase in demand like other countries have experienced.”

Interior Health said they will continue to assess the postponement of surgeries over the coming weeks and advise patients when their procedure has been rescheduled.

