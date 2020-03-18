The ʔaq̓am Community will be closing the doors of its office and daycare for at least two weeks to push back against the spread of COVID-19.

ʔaq̓am said that Chief and Council have made the call to help protect the community and encourage social distancing and will re-evaluate the decision on March 27th.

According to ʔaq̓am, most of its staff will be working from home and can be contacted via email or phone for questions, concerns or requests. It added that the Health Team will periodically check on community residents and make themselves available when needed.

“During this closure, a skeleton crew of staff will remain on-site and continue to sanitize the buildings, test water and run building checks. Staff will also be on-call to assist members with delivering supplies,” said ʔaq̓am.

ʔaq̓am said that plans will be put in place to minimize the impact od Social Assistance cheques, with further details to be published later.

It added that while its school is on spring break, it is asking that parents keep their children at home once the break is over, as k-12 schools around the province have also closed.

Residents in the ʔaq̓am community are encouraged to contact Council Staff via email, phone or text for assistance.

