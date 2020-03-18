In supporting Provincial measures to respond to the spread of COVID-19, the City of Fernie has activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

The City said that its EOC will provide a central point for sharing information, coordination and planning for the community. It added that the EOC will ensure coordination between all provincial, regional and local agencies for the time being.

“Our goal through this situation has been to be prepared. The focus of our response remains protecting the health and safety of our employees and the community, initiating an EOC in Fernie will assist us in having an enhanced level of coordination in response to this emerging situation,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.

The City said that it will continue to work directly with the Province through Emergency Management BC and Interior Health. It added that it will follow directions given by the BCCDC and Interior health on the matter.