In response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, the District of Sparwood has limited public access to its main offices and closed public access to Fire Halls #1 and #2 and Public Works Office.

The District said the move is intended to protect the health and safety of its workers and the public. It added that its offices will still be staffed, and can assist residents over the phone or by email.

Sparwood asks that residents call ahead to schedule an appointment for urgent matters that need an in-person meeting.

Council meetings will still be held, however, delegations will be asked to forward their presentation to the District of Sparwood in advance and call in during the meeting to discuss the topic.