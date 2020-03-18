The District of Elkford has closed the doors of all of its offices and facilities to the public to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elkford said that its District Office, the Recreation Centre, Aquatic Centre, Community Conference Centre, Fire Hall, and its Public Works Office will be closed for the time being.

The closures of Elkford’s facilities will impact bookings, events and meetings. The District said that staff will be contacting user groups to offer refunds or other solutions.

According to the District, the public will still be able to contact its staff electronically over the phone or by email regarding inquiries, payments, or applications.

“We assure you that District operations and services will continue and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time as we work together to ensure the wellbeing of our community,” said the District of Elkford.

Elkford said it will provide more information if further changes to its operations are implemented.