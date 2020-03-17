Teck’s steelmaking coal operations continue as normal in the Elk Valley as they closely monitor the developing situation with COVID-19 and responses to the outbreak.

In a statement to MyEastKootenayNow.com, Norman Fraser, Lead of Indigenous Initiatives with Teck Resources said they have taken several measures.

“Teck is closely monitoring this evolving situation, with our first priority being the health and safety of employees,” said Fraser. “We will continue to adapt our response as necessary as this situation continues to evolve, with our focus being employee health and safety.”

Fraser said Teck has implemented several precautionary measures at its Elk Valley operations including cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Teck is also restricting employee travel and requiring employees who show symptoms to stay home.

The mining giant is also screening all external visitors to their operations.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. Provincial Health Officer announced that gatherings over 50 people were banned, but as of this time, Teck remains fully operational with its additional protocols as mentioned.