Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has made the call to temporarily close and end its operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Resort said the decision to close the facilities came into effect at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen once it is advisable to do so.

Guests staying at the resort will be checked out by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Resort added that guests with upcoming reservations will be able to get a refund or move their stay to a later date without penalty.

According to Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, the public pools are closed as of Tuesday, and lodge guest-exclusive pools will close at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

“These are unprecedented, challenging times for everyone. In the coming hours, days and weeks we will do whatever we can to assist impacted guests and team members. Please be patient with our team members while we navigate these uncharted waters and do the right thing,” said Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.

The Resort added that Fairmont’s Ski Area and Snow School are also closed, and no further lift tickets will be sold for the remainder of the season.