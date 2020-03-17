News Kimberley Closes City Facilities SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 17, 2020 Kimberley City Hall sign. (Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The City of Kimberley has made the call to close its facilities, to support social distancing and protect employees. Kimberley’s City Hall, public works yard, Centennial Hall and public library will remain closed to the public until further notice. The City of Kimberley said that residents can still contact city staff through the closure via phone, email or online.