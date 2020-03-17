Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary’s thrift store has closed and its volunteer services have been withdrawn from the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the CHCA, its Board of Directors has taken the move to comply with guidelines set out by the Provincial Government.

All CHCA volunteer services have ended and its thrift store will remain closed until further notice.

It has also asked the public to refrain from dropping off donations during its closure.