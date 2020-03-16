News Canal Flats Cancels Public Events SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 16, 2020 The Village of Canal Flats (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust) In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Village of Canal Flats has cancelled all of its events as of midnight on Monday. The Village said that the closure will include the upcoming bonspiel and planned events at the Civic Centre. “This is an attempt to be proactive and limit any spread before any problem arises,” said the Village of Canal Flats. It added that more information will be published as it becomes available.