The City of Cranbrook has decided to close recreation facilities around the community in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, including Western Finacial Place, Memorial and Kinmen Arenas and the Public Library.

The City said that the closures began at 4:00 p.m. on Monday and will remain in place until further notice.

The City said that users of the various facilities will be refunded or compensated once service resumes.

Patrons of the Aquatic Centre will have passes extended by the length of the closure, arena user groups will be contacted by City staff for a refund or credit towards future rentals. Those enrolled in one of the City’s recreation programs will be given credits on their account, those that prefer a refund are asked to call the City.

The City said that some Library services will remain available through the closure, including its online resources, and staff will be on hand to answer questions via phone or email. It adds that materials on loan can be returned through the exterior book drops, and all fines and fees will be waived during the closure.

Public parks will remain open for individual use, however, group bookings will be cancelled.

The City also urged the public to refrain from overstocking on groceries.

“We are a strong, caring community well known for looking out for one another and looking after those in need. We encourage you to check in on and support your neighbours, share supplies, and please don’t hoard products and goods by buying only what you need,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook said that while City hall and its Bylaw and Building offices are open for now, they ask residents that are feeling ill to stay at home.