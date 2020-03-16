The first version of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine was just given to a volunteer patient in the United States on Monday.

Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, based in Seattle, began the first stage of a potential vaccine in record time after the new novel coronavirus showed up in China in late 2019.

“We’re team coronavirus now,” said Dr. Lisa Jackson, the institute’s lead researcher.

The news has marked the start of a worldwide race to secure a working vaccine for COVID-19.

“Everyone wants to do what they can in this emergency,” added Dr. Jackson.