Under the recommendation of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club will be suspending operations as of 5:30 pm on Monday.

“As our community knows, the well-being of the children, youth, and families we serve, as well as staff and volunteers at our Clubs, is always our first concern,” said Lori McNeill, Executive Director of the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club. “We understand the situation is very fluid and as such we do not have a date as to when we will re-open.”

The suspension of operations includes all licensed childcare programs, after-school spring break programs, and youth programs at the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club until further notice.

“This decision is not taken lightly, and we believe that our decision will help ensure the health and safety of the children, youth and staff who attend our Club.”

McNeill echoed the sentiments of medical professionals in British Columbia, Canada, and North America, but noting that social distancing is the “most effective preventative measure” to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect each local community.