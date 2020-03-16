Municipal and public buildings in Fernie have closed down in response to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the City of Fernie said that it will shift to remote work where possible in its City Hall, Operations Facility, and Fire Hall. It adds that city staff will be available over the phone or email.

Fernie said that it also closed several public gathering spaces, including the Aquatic Centre, Fernie Memorial Arena and Community Centre. Both the Community Centre and the Aquatic Centre will be closed until further notice, the Fernie Memorial Arena will remain closed for the rest of the season.

According to the City, its staff is working with user groups to cancel and refund any bookings scheduled in the next month.

It added that it is working with leaseholders and leasees to encourage that the community takes the steps to protect the health of residents.

The City of Fernie said that it will implement tools to view and participate in Council meetings while it continues to steam and publish meeting recordings online.