Following suit with other communities, the Kimberley Aquatic Centre has suspended all programming and closed its facilities over COVID-19 concerns.

The City of Kimberley said that the pool will close at 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

The City of Kimberley said that it is following recommendations from the BCCDC and the Ministry of health as it aims to increase social distancing in the community.

Kimberley said that the decision to implement the shut-down will give staff an opportunity to perform annual maintenance earlier than planned.

While the city hall remains open, the City of Kimberley is asking those that are showing flu-like symptoms or signs of infection to refrain from visiting. Residents with concerns may contact city hall by phone or email.