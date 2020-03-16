Due to concern over the continuing spread of COVID-19, swimming lessons in Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place have been cancelled.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence to support that the coronavirus can spread through hot tubs and pools, but there is a potential for airborne transmission.

The City said, however, it would be challenging to conduct safe and effective swimming lessons while maintaining the recommended one to two-meter distance from others.

Patrons will be able to get full refunds or credits for future for lessons because of the closure.

The City said that the pool will remain open for the time being, which will include aquafit classes and public swimming.