The City of Fernie has closed the Aquatic Centre and the Fernie Memorial Arena due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the City said that the facilities will be closed until further notice.

“We thank all citizens and visitors for continuing to practice social distancing and working together to protect the health of our community,” said the City of Fernie.

The closures follow a string of closures of other facilities in communities around the East Kootenay.