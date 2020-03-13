College of the Rockies will welcome Paul Vogt as its eighth President and Chief Executive Officer in mid-summer 2020. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies Board of Governers has appointed its eighth President and CEO, who will step into the role in the summer.

The College said that Paul Vogt, former president of Red River College in Winnipeg, is set to succeed its current President and CEO David Walls. The College adds that Walls will be retiring after seven years as president and a long career in the post-secondary sector.

“We are pleased and excited that Paul Vogt is joining the College of the Rockies,” says Randal Macnair, Board Chair. “Paul is admired as a strong leader in public service and the post-secondary world. He will be an exceptional fit for the College and the region.”

The College said that its search began last fall, following Walls’ retirement announcement, with an extensive consultation process that included discussions with employees and community stakeholders.

According to the College, Vogt will come into his new role with a long history in public administration, including eight years as the head of Manitoba’s public service and another seven years as a post-secondary teacher.

“During our selection process, Paul displayed his passion for post-secondary education and student success,” said Macnair. “His previous leadership experience and ability to bring stakeholders together in collaborative and productive ways will help the College build upon its strategic course for the future.”

The College said that Vogt also holds a master of Philosophy from Oxford University and a Batchelor of Arts in Political Studies from the University of Manitoba, on top of being a Rhodes Scholar with multiple public service awards and graduate fellowships.

“I’m originally from Manitoba, but I have some family ties to the area and welcome the opportunity to return to this beautiful region and make it our home,” added Vogt.

Vogt will be moving to Cranbrook with his wife, they have a grown son who is in the United States, completing graduate work.