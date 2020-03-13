In response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, BC Hydro said it has introduced a COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program for customers impacted by the virus.

According to BC Hydro, the plan will allow customers to defer payments or arrange a flexible payment plan with no penalties.

“We recognize the financial impact COVID-19 may have on our customers due to changes in employment from workplaces closing, or reducing staffing levels and want to provide some relief during this challenging time,” said Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro President and CEO. “In addition, some customers may experience higher electricity bills due to increased consumption from spending more time at home.”

In addition, BC Hydro said that up to $600 in grants will be available to help cover bill payments for customers facing temporary financial hardship from illness, job loss, or loss of a family member.

BC Hydro said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and implement new measures as the situation develops further.