News Kimberley Closing Civic Centre and Marysville Arena SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff March 13, 2020 Kimberley Civic Centre.(Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The City of Kimberley has decided to suspend all operations at the Civic Centre and Marysville Arena until further notice, following decisions to the COVID-19 response from higher authorities. “Following the lead of Hockey Canada and BC Hockey as well as recommendations from Federal and Provincial Health Authorities, suspension of the 2019/2020 KIJHL playoffs and ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, it was determined that the best course of action is to shut the facilities,” said the City of Kimberley. Until further notice, all on-ice activities are cancelled, as well as the walking track at the Civic Centre. “The City apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks all residents for their understanding.” More: KIJHL Decides to Cancel 2020 Playoffs (March 13, 2020)