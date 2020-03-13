The City of Kimberley has decided to suspend all operations at the Civic Centre and Marysville Arena until further notice, following decisions to the COVID-19 response from higher authorities.

“Following the lead of Hockey Canada and BC Hockey as well as recommendations from Federal and Provincial Health Authorities, suspension of the 2019/2020 KIJHL playoffs and ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, it was determined that the best course of action is to shut the facilities,” said the City of Kimberley.

Until further notice, all on-ice activities are cancelled, as well as the walking track at the Civic Centre.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks all residents for their understanding.”

