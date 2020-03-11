After 17 years of operation in the East Kootenay, Pacific Coastal Airlines said it will be cancelling its regularly scheduled flights between the Canadian Rockies International Airport and the Vancouver International Airport in April.

Pacific Coastal Airlines said that the last day for flights to Vancouver will be on Saturday, April 25th, but it will continue to offer its non-stop flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna.

It added that all customers impacted by the service cancellation will be offered a full refund.

“This was a difficult decision,” said Johnathan Richardson, Vice President of Commercial Services. “However, given increased competition from Canada’s two major airlines, we can no longer sustain the continuation of our current service between the two communities.”

Pacific Coastal said that it opened flights between Vancouver and Cranbrook on September 8, 2003. 10 years later on November 18, 2013, it introduced non-stop flights to Kelowna from Cranbrook