The Kimberley Dynamiters have a 2-0 series lead over the Columbia Valley Rockies in the Eddie Mountain Division Final following a 3-0 win at the Civic Centre on Tuesday.

Maintaining their early series lead, the Dynamiters blanked the Rockies as all three of their goals came in the second period.

Daniel Anton opened the scoring for the Dynamiters 5:14 into the second period. The KIJHL MVP, Brock Palmer would then proceed to score back-to-back power play goals later in the period to give Kimberley the 3-0 lead, which would eventually be the final score.

Palmer’s two goals now give him 10 points (6G, 4A) in 7 games, second in the KIJHL this playoff behind Nelson’s Shaw Campbell (6G, 6A), who has 12 points in 6 games.

Adam Andersen made 18 saves in the Kimberley crease to earn his second shutout this postseason, improving his stats to a 1.62 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Kimberley outshot Columbia Valley 40-18 in the win.

The series now shifts to Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Friday. Both games will open at 7:00 pm.