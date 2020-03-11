With the weather warming up, the City of Cranbrook is reminding drivers to use caution and slow down around City workers and emergency responders on the roads.

The City said it is important to be aware of the presence of crews on roadways and is asking that drivers slow down and move over to give them room to work safely.

It added that flashing yellow, red or blue lights typically indicate that workers or emergency crews are in the area.

According to the City, the B.C. Government made changes to Motor Vehicle Act in 2015 to improve the safety of all roadside workers, with the intent of reducing the risk of being struck by a passing vehicle.

Cranbrook said it is committed to the safety of the public and its staff with the reminder of using caution through accident scenes or construction zones.