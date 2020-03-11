The Kimberley RCMP is once again partnering with Community Connections to offer car seat safety inspections to the public following the success of last month’s check.

Kimberley RCMP said that February’s car seat check was well received by the community, as 17 car seats were inspected with several others the team could not accommodate.

“We were encouraged by the number of parents who took advantage of the last check and welcome those that are looking for guidance on the proper installation,” said Verena Tarves, Family Navigator and Community Action Program Coordinator.

Police said that vehicle collision is the leading cause of death from injuries of children, and booster seats or car seats provide the best protection for a child in a vehicle.

Parents and guardians can participate in the voluntary inspection on Thursday, March 12th from 12:20 to 2:30 on Kimberley’s Rotary Drive, near the Spray Park.