The City of Cranbrook says approximately 7,000 people came out to the second annual Winter Blitville event at Western Financial Place in February.

Running from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm back on February 15, 2020, the event was held in the Western Financial Place parking lot this year rather than Cranbrook’s downtown last year.

“The event was moved to accommodate the expected crowds, meet higher safety standards, and to allow the city organizers more options to entertain the patrons,” said Cranbrook’s administration update to City Council.

The second annual winter festival featured two sets of ramps for the group of professional snowmobilers to perform their tricks, grabs, and flips. The event also had a mountain of snow that stood 40 feet high for the snowboard and ski rail jam, two giant LED screens, seven tents, dozens of vendors, and fire pits.

“Over 30 sponsors donated cash, products or services in order to make the event one of the largest in Cranbrook’s history,” continued the administration update. “All the sponsors have been acknowledged for their support and plans are already in the works for next year’s festival.”