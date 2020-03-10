RCMP charged a 24-year-old Airdrie man after allegedly stealing a vehicle out of Calgary and stealing gas in Windermere.

Columbia Valley RCMP first received a report of the “gas and dash” at a Windermere gas station on Thursday, March 5, 2020, around 8:00 am.

“The suspect vehicle was a blue Pontiac Montana van with Alberta plates,” said RCMP. “At about 8:30 am police received a second report of a suspicious male in Windermere driving a similar van.”

RCMP began to search for the vehicle and located it along the White Swan Forest Service Road south of Canal Flats around 2:00 pm the same day.

Police said the vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen out of Calgary and the lone occupant was wanted on a warrant out of Kelowna.

The 24-year-old Airdrie man was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.