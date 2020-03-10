The City of Kimberley has awarded a $3 million contract to Copcan Ltd. for phase two of its 4th Avenue Rehabilitation Project, with hopes of beginning this spring.

Mayor Don McCormick said the comprehensive build will include infrastructure as well as road renovations.

“It’s a big project that includes sewer, water, storm, not to mention the pavement on top and probably a bit of a rebuild on some of the roads,” said McCormick.

Phase two of the construction follows a summer where work on the same project caused some headaches for residents.

“It’s one road in and one road out of a neighbourhood that has probably close to 1,000 people in it,” explained McCormick. “It was definitely a challenge, not only for the folks living there but for the crews to get that work done last summer, so council and all staff are pretty sensitive to what’s going to happen with phase two.”

McCormick added that he believes this summer’s construction work will cause fewer frustrations for people living in the area, but asked the public to be understanding.

“It’s going to be a steady stream of traffic as opposed to workers working on the road at the same time as traffic is trying to get by. We’re pretty confident that it’s going to be easier this summer,” McCormick said to MyEastKootenayNow.com. “Make no mistake, its a major road rehab and it’s going to require the patience of pretty much everybody this summer to make it a successful project.”

Work will be done by Copcan Ltd. which McCormick said will be responsible for a plan on how to deal with traffic flow in the area.

The project will be planned out int detail over the next month or so, and McCormick said that the city is hopeful to get shovels in the ground as soon as the frost thaws.