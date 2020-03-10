Well 4 will be online as a new drinking water source for residents of Sparwood. (Supplieb by the District of Sparwood)

A new drinking water well has opened in Sparwood thanks to a partnership between the District, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy after Well #3 had to shut down due to contamination.

The District of Sparwood said that Well #4 will bring drinking water to residents once it is fully operational and in compliance with Teck’s Baldy Ridge Extension Environmental Assessment Certificate.

According to the District, Well #3 was closed after water quality data suggested surface water got into the well during seasonal low periods when selenium concentrations are at their highest.

The seasonal fluctuation of selenium water content caused Sparwood’s drinking water to exceed the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Up to this point, the District said it has only managed the problem by shutting down Well #3 and only using water from Wells #1 and #2.

Sparwood said that it partnered with Teck, the Environmental Assessment Office and other provincial agencies to require the replacement of Well #3 by Teck.

“We are pleased that Teck recognizes that safe, potable water to the District of Sparwood is of great importance. We thank Teck for their cooperation and look forward to working with them on other projects in the future,” said David Wilks, Mayor of Sparwood.

According to Sparwood, it will work with Teck to review and update its water quality plan and conduct monthly water quality tests if all drinking water in the District. It added that Teck will cover the costs of the construction of Well #4 and ongoing quality tests.