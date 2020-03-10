The Eddie Mountain Division Final opened Monday night, as the Kimberley Dynamiters stole Game 1 from the Columbia Valley Rockies with a 4-3 win in overtime.

Opening the best-of-seven series at the Kimberley Civic Centre, the Dynamiters emerged as the victors following some dramatic final minutes in the third period.

Kimberley took a 2-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes as Lucas Chilton and Erik Delaire both found the back of the net for the Dynamiters.

Following a scoreless second period, Erik Lloyd would score his second goal of the game for the Rockies, evening the score 2-2 early in the third. Gareth Nicholas would score the go-ahead for Columbia Valley with just 1:56 remaining, setting up for the dramatic finish.

Down 3-2 and pushing for the equalizing goal, Kimberley would force overtime after Keegan McDowell tied the game with just a single second left in regulation.

Heading into the extra frame, Ryan Piva would net the game-winning for Kimberley and give the Dynamiters the early 1-0 series lead.

Adam Andersen stopped 29 of 32 shots for Kimberley while Bretton Park made 26 saves for the Rockies in the loss.

Both teams return to action at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Tuesday for Game 2, as the puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.