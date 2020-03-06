Bright Young Minds gathering at College of the Rockies here in Cranbrook

and talking with 2-Day FM on site describing their projects. **Audio links below the

photo’s of all those we talked to. Compliments to all who took part, organized, and supported

this effort.

Paige and Tiago, Kootenay Orchards Elementary

Leah Z, Kootenay Orchards Elementary

Anemia Project, Fernie Academy

Todd Hebert, Coordinator

Tanner Fernie Academy