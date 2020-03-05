Students in the region will be able to learn about entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness through programs offered by a partnership between Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) and Junior Achievement of BC (JABC).

CBT said it will be providing $460,500 over three years to JABC to provide programs that will be free to schools for students in grades four to 12.

“We’ve seen an increased demand by Basin schools for JABC programs, with more and more teachers inviting them into their classrooms,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Columbia Basin Trust Manager, Delivery of Benefits. “We’re proud to help ensure this valuable resource is readily available so local youth can gain knowledge and become engaged in ways that might impact their personal and professional lives.”

The Trust said that courses will range from four hours long to weekly sessions held over 16 weeks. It added that programs will focus on topics such as money management, starting a business, exploring careers and stock investment.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Columbia Basin Trust,” said Sheila Biggers, President and Chief Executive Officer, JABC. “Thanks to their generous support over the years, JABC has been able to expand operations in the Columbia Basin and significantly increase the number of students who have access to JA programs, helping them become more optimistic about their potential, financially literate and better prepared to chart their future.”

According to CBT, it will also offer a $2,500 award given to further the education of a student in the Basin that took part in the JABC high school programs.