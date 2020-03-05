In an odd story on the other side of the Rockies, the Lethbridge Police Service Explosives Disposal Unit was called into action over the weekend after two live 81 mm illumination mortar rounds were found within the City.

The Lethbridge Police Police (LPS) said one of the mortars was found off a walking path in Galt Gardens, while the other was in a garbage can near the City’s Supervised Consumption Site (SCS). A client of the SCS found the mortar in the garbage near the front door on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

A few weeks ago, police received reports that two unidentified suspects were seen with a backpack containing what was believed to be two explosive devices. The complainant was able to provide a photo of the devices to police, which matched the round located at the SCS. A short time later police found and safely seized the second round just off a walking path in Galt Gardens.

Explosives technicians with the Canadian military came to the city to help police safely destroy the live illumination mortar rounds.

“When Canadian Forces members attended to assist LPS, the technicians determined it would be too hazardous to transport the rounds, so both were safely destroyed,” said Lethbridge Police.

Lethbridge Police said their investigation is ongoing to determine who may be responsible for placing the mortars.

