After a night off on Wednesday, the KIJHL playoffs resume on Thursday, featuring Game 5 between the Kimberley Dynamiters and Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

Holding a 3-1 series lead over the Thunder Cats, the Dynamiters can clinch the series with a win on Thursday. If they advance, Kimberley would take on the Columbia Valley Rockies in the Eddie Mountain Division Final.

Brock Palmer leads the Dynamiters with 6 points (4G, 2A) through the series’ opening four games, while Jett Saharchuk (4G) and Mitch Fargey (1G, 3A) are the team’s other two scoring leaders.

18-year-old rookie Benjamin Kruse (1G, 2A) leads the Thunder Cats with three points as Connor Scammell (1G, 1A) and Ty Grisdale (1G, 1A) are the only other players on the team with multiple points in the series.

Between the pipes, Jaden Little has a 3.33 GAA and a .909 SV% for Creston while Adam Andersen leads Kimberley with a 1.27 GAA and a .940 SV%, including one shutout.

Game 5 between the Dynamiters and Thunder Cats gets underway at 7:00 pm from the Kimberley Civic Centre on Thursday.