College of the Rockies Marketing students Kathleen Faye Chu Nicdao (left) and Michelle Chan (right), finished with the first and third highest share value at the end of the first component of a nation-wide simulation. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

A pair of second-year Marketing diploma students from the College of the Rockies finished in first and third place in phase one of a national marketing simulation challenge.

The College said that Michelle Chan, currently in first place, and Kathleen Fay Chu Nicdao, in third place, are taking part in a Canada-wide simulation that includes more than 600 students from over 20 post-secondary institutions.

According to the College, competitors use software that allows them to demonstrate their marketing prowess by identifying needs in several marketing segments in the video game industry. It added that students will make decisions regarding distribution, pricing, products and promotion that would typically take place over a five year period.

The software assigns share value as determined by sales, customer satisfaction and income to a student’s virtual business. In phase one of the competition, Chan’s decisions put her in the top spot, and Nicdao in third place.

“Simulations like these are a great opportunity for students to put what they’re learning in class into action,” said Darrell Bethune, Dean of Business and University Arts and Science. “Michelle and Kathleen are demonstrating the creativity and critical thinking skills that businesses want, and we celebrate their success.”

The College said that the competition will fully wrap up in April, at the end of the winter semester.