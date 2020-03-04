Fernie is gearing up for the weekend to celebrate its 43rd annual Griz Days which will officially begin on Friday with preview events leading up to the weekend festivities.

According to Tourism Fernie, this year’s theme is the “Spirit of Griz,” and celebrating Fernie’s winter heritage, its history and traditions going back 43 years.

Getting into the spirit, Griz Days preview night opened on Wednesday with the tapping of a Griz themed cask at the Fernie Brewing Company, with more events to take place into the weekend.

Events on offer for attendees include bed racing, a dummy downhill, snow golf, two curling bonspiels, and new to the event: a snow sculpture display and workshop.

The community will be ramping up for the rest of the week, as Fernie’s Griz Days are set to officially get underway on Friday, and continue until Sunday evening.

A full schedule of Fernie’s festivities can be found here.