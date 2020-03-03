Last Monday, Columbia Valley RCMP was alerted to the theft of several jerry cans with fuel from a Windermere residence, leading to the arrest of a suspect and recovery of a stolen pickup truck the following day.

Police said at about 4:45, a blue Ford pickup truck pulled in front of the home on Columbia Lake Road and a man got out of the truck and proceeded to walk onto the property and take the gas.

The following day, the RCMP said that officers found the pickup truck involved in the theft parked on Stanley Street in Radium Hot Springs. Upon approaching the truck, police found out that it had been reported as stolen out of Golden.

Officers approached the truck and found that it was occupied by a 48-year-old Golden man and arrested him for possession of stolen property.

Columbia Valley RCMP said the man has since been released on strict conditions to appear in court at a later date.