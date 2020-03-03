My Community Now JCI Kootenay Membership Information SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff March 3, 2020 JCI-Kootenay-leaders-Make-and-Pamela-talking-about-membership-and-projects-for-2020. (Dennis Walker,MyEastKootenayNow.com) Pamela and Mike are ambitious young people that enjoy working on projects that benefit the community. They’re inviting you to learn more and join! Information in audio and video links below. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/video-1583250867.mp4 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JCI-Mike-and-Pamela.mp3