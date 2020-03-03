Feeding the school kids of Cranbrook and Kimberley during spring break when the lunch programs are not available to them. We desperately need help! Whether it’s non perishable food donations that are kid friendly or for kind, caring people to donate cash to go towards our big shop for non perishables. We deliver those next Monday and only have about half of what we need for the 100 hampers. We need to make sure our local kids are taken care of!