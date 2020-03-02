On Sunday morning, Columbia Valley RCMP made an arrest after finding what they believed to be illicit drugs and items that may be used for drug trafficking.

Police said that officers spoke with the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe shortly after midnight while patrolling Highway 93/95 near Invermere.

According to the Columbia Valley RCMP, after speaking to the man, officers believed that the 34-year-old Revelstoke resident was carrying a controlled substance.

A subsequent search of the man’s vehicle turned up several packages of what police believe to be illicit drugs and other items that may be used for trafficking said drugs.

The man has since been released but will appear in court at a later date.