The Cranbrook Bucks sign and logo on the exterior of Cranbrook's Western Financial Place. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced their annual hockey school, an opportunity for young players to get coaching and conditioning from the Bucks’ coaches and players.

The inaugural hockey school will be held August 24th to 28th, 2020 at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook.

According to the Bucks, the full-day camps will include two on-ice sessions with Bucks and coaches and players, one dryland sessions, a mentorship program, and an optional hot lunch. The participation of the Bucks players is dependent on their availability.

Each group will have a maximum of 24 skaters, with five different age groups and levels.

The Bucks are offering camps for kids between 5 and 9 for their “Learn to Play” camp, kids between 8 and 10, skaters between 11 and 12, and players aged 13 and above. As well, the Bucks are also offering an Elite Prep camp for kids 15 and over that are either playing AA, AAA, in the CSSHL, or at the Junior level.

More: Cranbrook Bucks Hockey School (Cranbrook Bucks)