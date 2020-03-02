The Columbia Valley Rockies have a 2-0 series lead over the Fernie Ghostriders in the Eddie Mountain Division Semifinals, as the Rockies took both games in Fernie before returning to Invermere Monday and Tuesday for Games 3 and 4.

The Ghostriders had a five-game winning streak coming into the KIJHL playoffs while the Rockies were on a six-game losing skid. Columbia Valley quickly flipped the script on Friday with a 4-3 victory in Game 1.

Trading goals the majority of the contest, the teams were tied 1-1 after the opening period and 3-3 after the second. Down 3-1 midway through the second period, the Ghostriders scored back-to-back goals on the power play to close out the period.

Despite their efforts to tie the game and to take the lead, the Rockies would net the game-winning goal with 1:21 remaining. Greg Parker would be the hero for Columbia Valley, as the Rockies narrowly outshot the Ghostriders 41-38. Bretton Park made 35 saves for the Rockies and posted a .921 SV% while Brett Balas turned aside 37 shots for the Ghostriders with a .902 SV%.

Columbia Valley would keep their momentum rolling from Game 1 on Friday, stealing a 3-1 win from the Ghostriders at Fernie Memorial Arena in Game 2 on Saturday night.

Fernie outshot the Rockies 42-27 in Game 2, but Park would once again stand tall. The Columbia Valley netminder made 41 saves to steal the game, earning a .976 SV%. Erik Lloyd, Tristan Lambert, and Owen Hughes would all score for the Rockies in the 3-1 victory.

Holding on to the 2-0 series lead, the Rockies will look to take a commanding lead and potentially setup for a series sweep as Game 3 and Game 4 go from Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena on Mondy and Tuesday. Both games hit the ice at 7:00 pm.

Series Date Teams Location Time Game 1 Fri. February 28th Ghostriders (3) vs Rockies (4) Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm Game 2 Sat. February 28th Ghostriders (1) vs Rockies (3) Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm Game 3 Mon. March 2nd Rockies vs Ghostriders Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm Game 4 Tues. March 3rd Rockies vs Ghostriders Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm Game 5* Thurs. March 5th Ghostriders vs Rockies Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm Game 6* Fri. March 6th Rockies vs Ghostriders Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena 7:00pm Game 7* Sat. March 7th Ghostriders vs Rockies Fernie Memorial Arena 7:30pm

