The Recycle BC Depot's green bins at the Sparwood Transfer Station, across from the scale. (Supplied by the RDEK)

Residents of Elkford and Sparwood will have more options for depositing their recyclables, as the Transfer Stations in both communities are each home to an RDEK Recycle BC Depot.

Having officially opened on February 18th in Elkford, and Monday, March 2nd in Sparwood, the new recycling program accepts more than 76 additional items.

Some of the new items accepted in the Depot include styrofoam, #7 plastics, milk substitutes, zippered bags such as Ziplocs and pet food bags, and aerosol cans.

The RDEK said that the yellow bin system is still in place, but accepts different items, such as tin/aluminum cans, shopping bags, cardboard, paper and #1 to #6 plastics.

The RDEK said it is important for residents to remember that the Recycle BC Depot and the yellow bin system are separate programs, as they accept different materials.

It added that taxpayers pay per tonne of materials collected in the yellow bins, while the RDEK is paid per tonne for recyclables from its new Depots.

The two new Recycle BC Depots in Elkford and Sparwood join existing locations in the Fernie, Cranbrook and Kimberley Transfer Stations and another in the Columbia Valley Landfill.

More: Recycling in the RDEK (RDEK)