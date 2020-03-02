News Cranbrook Firefighters Douse Dumpster Fire SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 2, 2020 Cranbrook Firefighters responding to a dumpster fire Sunday morning. (Supplied by the Cranbrook Fire Department) The Cranbrook Fire Department extinguished a dumpster fire in the Industrial Park over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the incident on Sunday morning. According to the Fire Department. the flames were contained to a single garbage bin. The flames did not spread to nearby buildings. C Shift is on scene at a dumpster fire in the Industrial Park. The fire has been extinguished in the garbage bin, and did not extend to the structures. Great work C Shift! pic.twitter.com/Gy8wXZhorc — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) March 1, 2020