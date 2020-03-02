The City of Cranbrook will be flushing its main water trunk line on Tuesday, potentially affecting water service across Cranbrook.

“Water line flushing is conducted each year to ensure our water mains are clear of sediment in order to provide the best water quality possible to your home and business,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Public Works and water crews will start flushing the system at 7:30 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

“Most water customers across the City will notice some discoloured water as the work is completed Tuesday, however this should only occur for a short period,” noted the City.

Any homes or businesses that have water discolouration, need to simply run their cold water top until the water runs clear again. The City of Cranbrook said the water discolouration is not a public health concern.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while this work is completed,” added the City.