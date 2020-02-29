My Community NowUncategorized Key City Classic Gymnastics Competition SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 29, 2020 Close to 400 competitors at College of the Rockies with Gymnasts from B.C and Southern Alberta. Interviews on site with competitors and Garry Ricks, head coach for the Key City Gymnastics Club. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/video-1583004166.mp4 Elk Valley Coach https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gynastics-ev-gymnastics.mp3 Kayte, 12 years old, Key City Gymnastics Club https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gymnastics-kayte.mp3 Garry Ricks, Key City Coach https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gymnastics-garry-ricks.mp3 Trail Gymnastics Club competitors and coach. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gymnastics-trail-club.mp3