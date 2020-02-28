My Community Now BC Skills Competition 2020 at College of the Rockies SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff February 28, 2020 Bright young students have been bused in from all around the East and West Kootenay to take part in the 2020 Regional B.C. Skills Competition. Interviews below with students taking part along with a couple of international students, part of the student ambassador program at College of the Rockies helping coordinate the effort. Spencer and Vanessa interview ( Carpentry building stairs ) https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/bc-skills-carpentry.mp3 Evan and Adam from Laurie Middle School, Cranbrook. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mousetrap-car.mp3 Student Ambassadors from COTR, Rav and Sim. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cotr-student-ambassadors.mp3