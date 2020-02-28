Post-secondary education has become more accessible for B.C. residents as the Provincial Government has announced its new B.C. Access Grant for low and middle-income students.

The B.C. Government said that the needs-based grant will give eligible students up to $4,000 a year to pay for tuition, supplies, textbooks, and other items needed for their program of choice.

“The new B.C. Access Grant will break down financial barriers and enable thousands more students to get a college or university education in their chosen fields,” said Premier John Horgan. “It’s part of our government’s work to build a strong economy for everyone, where people can get good, well-paying jobs that support them and their families, and business can access more skilled workers.”

According to the Provincial Government, this is the first time this funding will be available for students in programs under two years, such as diploma programs and certificates, and part-time students. It adds that this grant program almost doubles the number of students eligible for financial support.

“Students have been calling for this moment for almost two decades,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “The new grant will open doors to post-secondary education for thousands of British Columbians who were shut out for far too long. This is a game-changer that will benefit students who need it the most, especially with their up-front costs like tuition and books. I am so proud that our government is investing in the next generation of students.”

The Provincial Government said that more than 40,000 B.C. students will be able to receive the new B.C. Access Grant, which is set to launch in the fall 2020 semester.